Business beat

Architecture

ALSC Architects has hired Jacob Simonson as a project architect. Simonson has nine years of experience as a licensed architect. He earned a Master of Architecture from the University of Oregon and Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Idaho. His current assignments include the White Salmon Valley Aquatics Center, the city of Caldwell Aquatics Facility and the new downtown stadium for Spokane Public Schools. Kelsey Bacon has been hired as a graphic designer. Bacon graduated from Whitworth University with degrees in graphic design and marketing. In her new position, Bacon will create commemorative books for ALSC’s signature projects and provide graphic support for the firm’s design teams.

Telecom

Fatbeam has appointed Todd Kerr vice president of sales. Kerr has 20 years of experience in telecommunications and most recently served as the vice president of sales of Zayo, leading the company’s enterprise sales efforts in the region. Fatbeam is a commercial provider of fiber-based network solutions.

Tourism

Visit Spokane has hired two senior directors of sales. Denise Bosmans will work in Visit Spokane’s Washington, D.C., office. Bosmans had more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. She most recently worked as the Northeast regional director of convention sales for RenoTahoe. Athena Qualls is based in Chicago and will support the Midwest market for Visit Spokane. Qualls has 15 years of experience with Hilton Worldwide Sales, where she covered all group segments, specializing in the pharmaceutical and technology markets.

Honors

Garco Construction was placed on Engineering News-Record’s Top 400 Contractor list for this year. Garco was listed 357 out of 400, climbing from its ranking of 366 on last year’s list. The rankings are determined by construction revenue.