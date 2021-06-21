TDS Fiber expands internet service to more than 68,000 addresses in Spokane County, Spokane Valley

TDS Fiber is expanding broadband internet service to Spokane County and Spokane Valley, following the company’s fiber network launch in six Spokane neighborhoods in April.

Parent company TDS Telecom said in a new release Monday that service will be expanded to more than 22,000 addresses in Spokane County – including the city of Millwood – and 46,000 addresses in Spokane Valley.

The company’s network includes internet speeds up to 1 gigabit per second, in addition to digital television and phone service. Fiber internet service makes it possible for customers to download a two-hour movie in less than a minute, according to the company.

TDS began building a 1,100-mile fiber-to-the-home network in Spokane last year. The network, when complete, will provide fiber service to more than 88,000 homes and businesses.

TDS will continue to launch its broadband service in phases as fiber projects are complete, the company said.

Spokane Valley and Spokane County residents can register for service and monitor progress of the network build-out at TDSFiber.com.