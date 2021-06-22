Man assaulted at intermodal center June 7 dies, police investigate as homicide
UPDATED: Tue., June 22, 2021
The 34-year-old man found beaten at the Spokane Intermodal Center earlier this month died Thursday.
Justin Combs was found bloodied on June 7 at the center at 221 W. First Ave.
He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries .
Combs was found just before 8 a.m. by a passerby who reported it to employees, who called 911. It’s unclear if Combs was assaulted at the center , said Julie Humphreys, a spokesperson with the Spokane Police Department.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries of the head.
Police are now investigating the death as a homicide, Humphreys said.
