The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 73° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man assaulted at intermodal center June 7 dies, police investigate as homicide

UPDATED: Tue., June 22, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The 34-year-old man found beaten at the Spokane Intermodal Center earlier this month died Thursday.

Justin Combs was found bloodied on June 7 at the center at 221 W. First Ave.

He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries . 

Combs was found just before 8 a.m. by a passerby who reported it to employees, who called 911. It’s unclear if Combs was assaulted at the center , said Julie Humphreys, a spokesperson with the Spokane Police Department. 

The Spokane County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries of the head.

Police are now investigating the death as a homicide, Humphreys said. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety