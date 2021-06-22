Michael Toglia keys five-run sixth, Spokane Indians beat Hillsboro in first game of series

Michael Toglia keyed a five-run sixth inning with a two-run single and the visiting Spokane Indians topped the Hillsboro Hops 6-3 in the first of a six-game High-A West series at Ron Tonkin Field.

With two on and one down in the sixth, Aaron Schunk singled through the left side to bring in the Indians’ first run. Willie MacIver followed with a run-scoring double.

Toglia’s single to left scored two, and he later scored on a sacrifice fly by Niko Decolati. Spokane (20-23) added a run in the seventh on a two-out RBI triple by Schunk.

Indians starter Mitchell Kilkenny, making his second start in High-A, allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over six innings. Kilkenny (1-0) hasn’t allowed a walk in his first two starts with Spokane, covering 12 innings.

Hillsboro fell to 16-25.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.





