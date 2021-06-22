Search underway for missing Idaho mushroom hunter

Associated Press

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho – The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says searchers are still looking for a 76-year-old farmer who went missing while mushroom hunting near Grangeville.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer told the Lewiston Tribune that John “Mack” McBoyle Jr. was reported missing Saturday night. McBoyle had been mushroom hunting earlier that day near Fish Creek campground, and while his vehicle was located, searchers have not yet been able to locate McBoyle.

Officials are using military helicopters and tracking dogs in the search, along with the help of Idaho Department of Lands firefighters and employees from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Land Management and Idaho County Power and Light. The Idaho County Posse and volunteers from the public were also aiding in the grid-by-grid search.

“The public has been amazing,” Ulmer said. “We just keep eliminating areas.”

The search was continuing Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.