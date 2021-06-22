Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Peter A. Scherling and Liza J. A. Cabangon, both of Spokane.

Ryan S. Fisher and McKenzie P. Quaintance, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Brister and Kaytlyn J. Gibson, both of Spokane.

Dominick M. Sisto and Melissa E. Haisley, both of Spokane.

Collin P. Hayett and April D. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas S. Clover and Melissa K. Pfarr, both of Spokane.

Jerry W. Fencl and Jill R. Scott, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody L. Bentley and Tiana L. Cydell, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Zakerry D. E. Brock and Lexyngton S. Schoessler, both of Cheney.

Jason S. Lawrence and Jennifer R. Isaacson, both of Mead.

Chad D. Klingele and Camille Z. Kawakami, both of Cheney.

Pedro H. Mendoza and Jessica M. Hartman, both of Spokane.

David M. Reeder and Alix E. Phelps, both of Spokane.

Caleb D. J. Fleck and Nicole M. Pamplin, both of Spokane.

James E. McQuillin and Stephanie C. Noonan, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert D. Fitzhugh and Jessica M. Monteagudo, both of Durham, North Carolina.

Patrick T. Johnson and Courtney A. Pardue, both of Colbert.

Robert C. Brucker and Denise M. Lester, both of Spokane.

Gavin P. Odonohue, of JBLM McChord Field, Washington and Bailey A. Walling, of Spokane Valley.

Donovan A. Hoeye and Destinee L. Perry, both of Spokane.

Jesse Jurkovac and Marissa J. Freeman, both of Spokane.

Segvan Bilen and Safa I. Mohammed, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

EBF Partners LLC v. Global Assets Supply LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Eric Smith v. Golden State Foods Corp., et al., class action complaint.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Carrs Car Care LLC, et al., complaint for money due.

Daniele Tavenner v. Washington State Department of Corrections, et al., complaint for damages based on sexual harassment.

Kim Renette v. Brianna Coates, et al.; T&E Trucking, LLC, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company; Cody Lopeman, et al., Lopeman Hay & Cattle, LLC; James Lyon, et al.; Western National Mutual Insurance Company; John Doe, et al., complaint for damages for personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Monroy, Vonda L. and Salomon

Bettencourt, Darroux R. and Miller, Margret M.

Larrew, Benjamin A. and Fielitz, Diana J.

Dupey, Jeremiah K. and Danielle L.

Jones, Joslyn M. and Joseph R.

Hall, Don W. and Michelle L.

Bernardo, Mayumi A. T. and Moya, Rene A.

Mulch, Jansi J. and Todd R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jerry R. Lamere, 47; $515 restitution, $15 fine, 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Zachary J. Nalley, 39; $15 fine, 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Lester W. Kratz, 58; $15 fine, 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to violation of order and criminal mischief.

Dane R. Humes, 49; $15 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and criminal mischief.

Espen R. Sordahl, 38; $15 fine, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and criminal mischief.

Kymberly A. Davis, also known as Kimberly A. Davis, 34; $475 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Tony Hazel

Katelyn M. Strand, also known as Katelyn M. Strantz, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Demarquis Q. Finley, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and failure to stop when requested or signaled by an officer.

Ty J. Devleming, 29; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Michael T. Fritsen, 59; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Julie M. McKay

George R. Bell, 31; restitution to be determined, 85 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, failure to remain at the scene of an accident-injured person, second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.