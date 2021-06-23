Neighbors help elderly couple escape Spokane Valley house fire

Neighbors helped an elderly couple escaped a fire from their Spokane Valley home Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home at 12103 E. Eighth Ave. about 7:15 p.m. by neighbors who reported an extremely large fire with flames coming from the back of the house, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Crews en route less than 2 minutes later saw a large column of smoke as they approached the house and called additional resources.

The residents had been helped from the house by neighbors who heard the man’s cry for help, the fire department said. The couple was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was intense in the garage and had spread to the living room when firefighters arrived. Several trees in the backyard had also caught fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.