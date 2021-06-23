The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Neighbors help elderly couple escape Spokane Valley house fire

UPDATED: Wed., June 23, 2021

An elderly couple narrowly escaped a fire at their home at 12103 E. Eighth Ave. on the evening of June 22, 2021. (Courtesy of the Spokane Valley Fire Department)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Neighbors helped an elderly couple escaped a fire from their Spokane Valley home Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home at 12103 E. Eighth Ave. about 7:15 p.m. by neighbors who reported an extremely large fire with flames coming from the back of the house, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department. 

Crews en route less than 2 minutes later saw a large column of smoke as they approached the house and called additional resources. 

The residents had been helped from the house by neighbors who heard the man’s cry for help, the fire department said. The couple was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. 

The fire was intense in the garage and had spread to the living room when firefighters arrived. Several trees in the backyard had also caught fire. 

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

