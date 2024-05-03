8 displaced in Spokane Valley apartment fire

Eight people, including four children, were displaced in a Friday morning apartment complex fire in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the Catherine Johnson Court Apartments on the 6300 block of East 4th at 4:45 a.m., according to a news release from the fire department.

Neighbors reported they saw flames coming from the second story, the news release said. The fire consumed a patio, two balconies and three floors. All residents were safely evacuated.

Four apartments were deemed uninhabitable due to water, smoke and fire damage, the news release said.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.