Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas E. Libby and Jacquline R. Hilpert Belzman, both of Spokane.

Clayton R. Osburn and Eliana M. A. Daley, both of Spokane Valley.

Tristin R. Sparks and Brittany N. Pitner, both of Mead.

Tyler B. Morlan and Aasha D. Kissinger, both of Spokane.

Joseph W. Osborne and Rebecca L. Lee, both of Spokane.

Steven M. Tooley and Adeline M. Frost, both of Spokane.

Johnny D. Fulfer and Mariah L. Boyle, both of Spokane.

Bart A. Wolf, of Valleyford and Ann K. Snow, of Spokane.

Angel Barasa, of Monroe, Washington and Shana L. Ericksen, of Airway Heights.

Victoria L. N. Everts and Elizabeth A. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody A. Weber and Savannah J. Leander, both of Spokane.

Valient Stephen and Cheryl L. Brian, both of Spokane.

Garrett M. Little and Gabriella A. Sacchetti, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth C. Rummel, of Deer Park and Sharon R. Tutwiler, of Spokane.

Roger A. Mikolas and Brittany M. Trembley, both of Spokane Valley.

Glen M. Reser and Carrie A. Spilfogel, both of Spokane Valley.

Piper E. Titus and Catherine E. Muir, both of Spokane.

Andrew E. Barlow and Whitney M. Libby, both of Spokane.

Donald G. Suydam and Dawn M. Scolavino, both of Spokane.

Kurtis P. McFadden, of Spokane and Audrey R. Dominguez, of Beeville, Texas.

Jacob D. Rock and Joanna B. O’Neil, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Paul A. Wise, et al., v. Nathan Jones, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Discover Bank v. Lance Beckley, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Kelly J. Madden, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Patricia A. Maple, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Karen Keblawi, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Lance Beckley, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Rickey S. Luong, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Anthony F. Frelo, money claimed owed.

North Town Mall LLC v. Northwest Taco Company LLC, restitution of premises.

Parr Lumber Company v. Red Mountain Ventures LLC, et al., complaint.

Benjamin Gedeon v. City of Spokane, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Company v. Julio R. Ramirez, property damages.

Sandra Lambdin v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, et al., seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wambeke, Suzan K. and Daniel L.

Nisbet, Abraham T. and Laurie R.

Fowler, Denise A. and Jack T., Jr.

Bluhm, Jennifer L. and Ryan M.

Burgard, Jennifer L. and Jeffrey W.

Lantz, Jared M. and Sheri L.

Girard, Rylee D. and Michael A.

Breidenstein, Stephanie and Jonathan E.

Gooler, Timothy A. and Teresa K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Brandon L. Wright, also known as Brandon L. Sorenson, 20; restitution to be determined, 53.5 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and first-degree theft.

George R. Bell, 31; 88 days in jail with credit given for 88 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.