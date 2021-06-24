Man involved in standoff faces $50,000 bond, August trial

By Sydney Brown The Spokesman-Review

A man arrested in a standoff with police Wednesday faces charges of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm and a stolen vehicle.

A judge Thursday afternoon set the defendant’s bond at $55,000.

Michael Greene, 39-year-old Spokane resident, already faces an Aug. 16 trial after he allegedly shot a person in October 2019 using an illegally owned firearm, according to court documents.

Around noon on Wednesday, Greene allegedly barricaded himself for several hours inside one of the houses in the 300 block of East Lacrosse Avenue before police took him safely into custody, according to a news release from police.