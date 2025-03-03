Plummer man sentenced for 5-year period of child abuse

A district judge in Kootenai County sentenced a Plummer, Idaho, man to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Carl Jay Williams, 33, sexually abused a 4-year-old in 2019 for five years, according to a news release from the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.

Williams’ sexual abuse often happened while the child was sleeping or falling asleep, the release said. He admitted to investigators the child told him “no,” but he told the child it was OK.

Williams was given parole eligibility after one year by District Judge Barry McHugh, but gets credit for time served, the release said.