E-bike rider killed in West Plains crash

An e-bike rider was hit and killed by a truck Sunday on the West Plains.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal crash in the 11400 block of West White Road around 12:10 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office release. The road runs parallel to Interstate 90 southwest of Spokane International Airport.

A Ford truck pulling a trailer was traveling southwest and hit the rider who was traveling northeast, the release said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford remained cooperative and agreed to a sobriety test, the release said. He was released without arrest.

Investigators believe the bicycle was insufficiently lit, making it difficult to see in the darkness. They also believe the bike drifted partially over the center of the roadway.

The Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.