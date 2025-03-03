The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Person injured in stabbing at Downtowner Motel

The Downtowner Motel near Second Avenue and Washington Street. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A person was injured in a stabbing at the Downtowner Motel Monday morning.

A call of a person with a weapon came in just after 7 a.m., according to Spokane Police Department spokesperson Officer Daniel Strassenberg. As officers were arriving at the motel, 165 S. Washington St., they were notified someone was stabbed.

The victim was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital.

Lee G. Myers, 46, was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Police say the parties knew each other and the stabbing happened after an argument.