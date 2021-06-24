From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Scott W. Johnson and Riley K. Toomer, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Christian N. Joyner and Madison J. Casillas, both of Hayden.

Ashleigh L. Christian and Elizabeth M. J. Hall, both of Spokane.

Timothy R. Kirsten and Kayla J. Crawford, both of Spokane.

Mikel S. Millard and Abigail R. Brown, both of Herndon, Virginia.

Richard L. Paige and Falicia D. Scott, both of Medical Lake.

Jason M. Valois and Candice S. Morgan, both of Spokane Valley.

Grant R. Dahl and Sharaya R. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Charles V. Thompson and Carine D. Sy, both of Spokane.

Josef W. Votava and Tobi M. Manahan, both of Elk.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Pioneer Human Services v. Odell Champion, restitution of premises.

The Socratic Trust v. Christina Waste, et al., restitution of premises.

Jan Green v. Nicole G. Lembeck, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Mary Green, et al., v. Bonnie J. Brunt, property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Derosier, Melissa A. and Rey, Aaron D.

Breneman, Tracy and Darlene

Plass, Kenneth N. and Weiss-Plass, Sandra L.

Piper, Matthew and Colton F.

Hill, David T. and Smith, Dianne L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Scott A. Walter, 55; $30 fine, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of a foreign protection order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Joshua R. Howe, 32; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

William M. Dunigan, 20; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Daniel B. Geddes, 61; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Heath M. Irvine, 50; $990 fine, one day in jail, physical control.

Judge Matthew Antush

Shane A. Lee, 23; 180 days in jail, two counts of first-degree driving with license suspended.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Donald N. Rattler, 62; 14 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Miroslav Veselinovic, 85 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.