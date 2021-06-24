Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., June 24, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Scott W. Johnson and Riley K. Toomer, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Christian N. Joyner and Madison J. Casillas, both of Hayden.
Ashleigh L. Christian and Elizabeth M. J. Hall, both of Spokane.
Timothy R. Kirsten and Kayla J. Crawford, both of Spokane.
Mikel S. Millard and Abigail R. Brown, both of Herndon, Virginia.
Richard L. Paige and Falicia D. Scott, both of Medical Lake.
Jason M. Valois and Candice S. Morgan, both of Spokane Valley.
Grant R. Dahl and Sharaya R. Roberts, both of Spokane.
Charles V. Thompson and Carine D. Sy, both of Spokane.
Josef W. Votava and Tobi M. Manahan, both of Elk.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Pioneer Human Services v. Odell Champion, restitution of premises.
The Socratic Trust v. Christina Waste, et al., restitution of premises.
Jan Green v. Nicole G. Lembeck, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Mary Green, et al., v. Bonnie J. Brunt, property damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Derosier, Melissa A. and Rey, Aaron D.
Breneman, Tracy and Darlene
Plass, Kenneth N. and Weiss-Plass, Sandra L.
Piper, Matthew and Colton F.
Hill, David T. and Smith, Dianne L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Scott A. Walter, 55; $30 fine, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of a foreign protection order.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Joshua R. Howe, 32; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
William M. Dunigan, 20; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Daniel B. Geddes, 61; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Heath M. Irvine, 50; $990 fine, one day in jail, physical control.
Judge Matthew Antush
Shane A. Lee, 23; 180 days in jail, two counts of first-degree driving with license suspended.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Donald N. Rattler, 62; 14 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Miroslav Veselinovic, 85 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.
