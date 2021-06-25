Slade Cecconi leads Hillsboro in shutout of Spokane Indians

From staff reports

Slade Cecconi allowed six hits and no runs in six innings as the Hillsboro Hops shut out the Spokane Indians 2-0 Friday in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Cam Coursey drove in the only runs with a two-run double in the second inning off Spokane starter Helcris Olivarez.

Olivarez allowed just the one hit and struck out seven in five innings.

Spokane batters struck out 10 times and drew three walks.

Willie MacIver hit a triple for the Indians.

Spokane dropped to 20-26 and Hillsboro improved to 19-25.

The fifth game of the six-game series is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Ron Tonkin Field.