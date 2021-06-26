Track and field: Washington State’s Samuel Brixey falls in 110m hurdle semis
UPDATED: Sat., June 26, 2021
Washington State senior Samuel Brixey finished 17th overall in the semifinals of the men’s 110-meter hurdles Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene.
Brixey, of Boise, finished in 13.99 seconds. Adidas athlete Grant Holloway had the fastest semifinal heat at 12.81.
The top eight finishers advanced to Sunday’s finals, which is the final day of qualifying for Olympic berths at Hayward Field.
Brixey earned a spot in the semifinals after a false-start protest was reviewed and approved from Thursday’s qualifying heats.
Brixey was disqualified for a false start in his race, but it was later determined that an electronic timer had malfunctioned.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.