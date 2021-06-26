Track and field: Washington State’s Samuel Brixey falls in 110m hurdle semis

From staff reports

Washington State senior Samuel Brixey finished 17th overall in the semifinals of the men’s 110-meter hurdles Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene.

Brixey, of Boise, finished in 13.99 seconds. Adidas athlete Grant Holloway had the fastest semifinal heat at 12.81.

The top eight finishers advanced to Sunday’s finals, which is the final day of qualifying for Olympic berths at Hayward Field.

Brixey earned a spot in the semifinals after a false-start protest was reviewed and approved from Thursday’s qualifying heats.

Brixey was disqualified for a false start in his race, but it was later determined that an electronic timer had malfunctioned.