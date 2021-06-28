Achievements: Area students receive academic distinction

Several area students were named to Southern New Hampshire University winter Dean’s List, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5. They are: Lisa Maxfield, Kevin Singer, Jonathan Caesar, Kenneth LaCour, Nicole Lewis and Kevin Fargher, all of Spokane; Ryan Moore and Kimberly Bentson, both of Deer Park; Mathew McLean, of Clayton, Washington; David Cobabe and Alysia Frith, both of Medical Lake; Leslie Ward of Airway Heights; Christopher De La Rosa of Spokane Valley; and Tasha Reid of Usk.

Several area students were also named to the Southern New Hampshire University winter President’s List, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.7. They are: Ivy Hazen, David Vanhoose, Jennifer Somers, David Peralta, Anastasia Knight, Lauren Mazzola, Taylor Olson, Jennifer Walker, Josephine Pickens, Cejae Falk, Amanda Pike, and Tabitha Leith, all of Spokane; Rachel Canright and Karen Stene, both of Spokane Valley; Sherri Crum of Liberty Lake; Robert Stamper of Valleyford; Winntress Fox of Nine Mile Falls; Anna Zuray of Greenacres; Hayley Nepean and Jessica Graham, both of Medical Lake; and Mikayla Grant of Elk.

Cameron Dwyer of Spokane Valley was named to the winter quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange.

Makenzie Funk of Deer Park has been named to the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the winter term, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.6. Funk is majoring in biology.

Ashlyn Haught of Colbert and Maxwell Sadler of Spokane were named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the spring semester, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Maria O. Jaiyeola of Pullman was named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of North Georgia for achieving at least a 3.5 GPA and having no grade lower than B.

Bayley Welk of Colbert was named to MidAmerica Nazarene University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester, requiring a GPA of 3.5-3.99.

Jack VanderGriend of Spokane was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Rebecca D. Neighbors of Spokane was named to Central Methodist University’s spring Dean’s List, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5. Neighbors majors in criminal justice.

Several area students have been named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Utah, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5. They are: Chandler Epperly (speech and hearing science), Alec Erb (quantitative analysis of markets and organization), and Maya Le Bar (political science), all of Spokane; and Holden Ellsworth (data science) and Payton Utzman (biology), both of Pullman.

Emma Parker of Hayden and Ashley Seibel of Moses Lake were named to the spring honor roll at McPherson College, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.55.

Andrew Clark of Spokane Valley was named to the University of Jamestown’s spring Dean’s List, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Emilie Colvin of Edwall, Washington was named to Cedarville University’s spring Dean’s List, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5. Colvin is a special education and intervention specialist education major.

Piper Burney of Spokane was named a spring Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.75 and no grades below a C.

Katherine Bloom of Pullman was named to Westminster College’s spring Dean’s List, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.6.

Jack Everett of Spokane has been named to Grove City College’s spring Dean’s List, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.4. Everett was a 2017 graduate of Mead Senior High School and is the son of Mark and Teresa Everett of Spokane. He majors in economics.

Madeline Maxwell of Pullman has been named to the Ithaca College Dean’s List for spring semester, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.7 with no grade below a C.