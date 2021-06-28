Early morning fire at downtown apartment building controlled by sprinklers
UPDATED: Mon., June 28, 2021
An early-morning apartment fire was largely controlled by the building’s sprinklers before the Spokane Fire Department arrived and finished extinguishing the flames.
A fire broke out at the Wolfe Apartments, 240 W. Sprague Ave., at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to Julie O’Berg, deputy chief at the Spokane Fire Department.
The fire was small and primarily controlled by a sprinkler system in the building, she said. Residents were able to exit the building safely, and no injuries have been reported, O’Berg said.
“Our crews helped with smoke removal and just making sure there’s no extension (of the fire),” O’Berg said.
The number of apartments damaged was not available Monday morning, but O’Berg said most of the damage was caused by the water from the sprinklers. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
