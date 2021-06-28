The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Early morning fire at downtown apartment building controlled by sprinklers

UPDATED: Mon., June 28, 2021

An early morning fire at the Wolfe Apartments, 240 W. Sprague Ave., was largely controlled by sprinklers before the Spokane Fire Department arrived to extinguish the flames. (Courtesy of KHQ)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

An early-morning apartment fire was largely controlled by the building’s sprinklers before the Spokane Fire Department arrived and finished extinguishing the flames.

A fire broke out at the Wolfe Apartments, 240 W. Sprague Ave., at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to Julie O’Berg, deputy chief at the Spokane Fire Department.

The fire was small and primarily controlled by a sprinkler system in the building, she said. Residents were able to exit the building safely, and no injuries have been reported, O’Berg said.

“Our crews helped with smoke removal and just making sure there’s no extension (of the fire),” O’Berg said.

The number of apartments damaged was not available Monday morning, but O’Berg said most of the damage was caused by the water from the sprinklers. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

