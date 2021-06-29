From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brett C. Phebus and Debbra L. Henze, both of Spokane.

Travis W. Sines and Felicia R. Evans, both of Worley.

Richard C. Barger and Janet L. Mylnar, both of Spokane.

Jan-Paul A. Koren and Gwendolyn L. Ammon, both of Spokane.

Klarissa M. Kvarnstrom and Brandy L. Buehler-Foster, both of Spokane Valley.

Annaleesa F. Montoya, of Spokane Valley and Michael E. Campbell, of Greenacres.

Keith T. Kelley and Marisa M. Tibbetts, both of Spokane.

Kevin C. Bernstein and Kristie M. Slattengren, both of Spokane.

Colton R. Hanson, of Spokane Valley and Kaylee R. Crossley, of Spokane.

Mathew A. Miller and Shaylee M. Coleman, both of Deer Park.

Paul R. Grove and Jessica L. Willis, both of Spokane.

Brock R. Douglas and Kimberly A. Gorton, both of Greenacres.

Daniel V. Dolan and Leslie L. Miller, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph I. Fletcher, of Chandler, Arizona, and Ashlyn M. Coston, of Spokane.

Christopher P. Reichert and Audrey N. Pratt, both of San Antonio.

Sebastian R. Bruggeman, of Minot, North Dakota, and Catherine R. Sandquist, of Spokane.

Ryan D. Van Hook and Brittany A. Bergam, both of Spokane.

Glenn L. Riehle, of Burbank, California, and Joie A. Navarrete, of Mead.

Mawell J. F. Bridges and Sarah D. G. Stowell, both of Cheney.

Shawn L. F. Brown and Delores M. H. Eaton, both of Spokane.

Dwight L. Peltier and Kelsey M. Ray, both of Spokane.

Codee H. Cornell and Madison J. Blanksma, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Ferrez and Christina M. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Mitchel C. Helland and Alejandra V. Meliton, both of Spokane.

Spencer J. Blackburn and Bailey A. Haugen, both of Cheney.

Curtis E. Bables and Kayla A. Paradise, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Winant Revocable Trust v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Kori L. Ragland, et al., v. Kerry Arrand, complaint.

Shanna Pau-Taylor, et al., v. Scott A. Kaluza; and Farmers Elevator of Kensington, Minnesota, Inc., complaint.

Teresa K. Pfau v. Timothy J. Gorrill, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bies, Rebecca E. and Alexander J.

Cruite, Irene W. and Michael

Kienbaum, Wayne A. and Tina M.

Taylor, James S. and Sara L.

Garcia, Jonatan R. and Pham, Trihn

Rhoads, Caroline H. and Snodgrass, Franklin W.

Kensok, Jaron G. and Jamie J.

Newbill, Noreen M. and Gary R.

Swetzof, Danielle S. and Nathan P. G.

Decaro, Julie B. and William J.

Golubev, Lizeth and Mikhail

Black, Jiyuan and Gregory D.

Brown, Thomas J. and Morah D.

Tinney, Elizabeth L. and Tyler L.

Frye, Nicole J. and David J.

Smith-Langley, Rona M. and Langley, Ian J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Rachel J. Wenckowycz, 34; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

James Ben, 24; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Darryl R. Flett, also known as Darryl R. Carden, 27; restitution to be determined, nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jaime L. Alvarez, 35; at least 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.

Dathan S. Miller, 32; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Lonlee A. Markland, also known as Lonlee A. Ritzschke, 48; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Anthony J. Derr, 44; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and violation of order.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Terry L. Dicus, Spokane; debts of $98,501.

Kimberli K. Hazard, Spokane; debts of $16,856.

Colten G. Nielson, Deer Park; debts of $14,191.

Vicki L. Wolfe, Electric City, Washington; debts of $101,369.

Geoffrey D. and Natasha L. Carswell, Deer Park; debts of $62,862.

Tabitha K. Barr, Spokane; debts of $110,004.

Richard R. Cerenzia, Spokane; debts of $64,288.

Adam McMurrick, Spokane; debts of $308,804.

Kimberly A. Collins, Spokane; debts of $171,769.

Jessie E. Smylie, Spokane; debts of $49,397.

Jessica M. Williams, Spokane; debts of $18,008.

Roger L. Newton, Medical Lake; debts of $15,110.

Leroy J. Candelaria, Spokane; debts of $105,015.

Kyle L. Newsom, Spokane; debts of $74,362.

William A. Hare, Moses Lake; debts of $168,892.

John P. and Janice K. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $109,406.

Kathryn R. Anadale, Cheney; debts of $113,536.

Marc A. and Denise A. Nickerson, Spokane; debts of $76,005.

Tony R., III and Kelli J. Tucker, Spokane; debts of $96,382.

Kathleen R. Peterson, Newport; debts of $25,450.

Johnnie A. and Marylou Cedillo, Moses Lake; debts of $103,275.

Scott G. and Kimberly S. Nipp, Spokane; debts of $58,436.

Ryan N. Reid, Spokane; debts of $170,400.

Kezia M. Brooks, Liberty Lake; debts of $52,779.

Adam E., Jr. and Tiffany A. Bogle, Clayton, Washington; debts of $523,124.

Dale E. and Christine M. Swift, Spokane; debts of $71,794.

Meagan M. Jaramillo, Moses Lake; debts of $64,203.

Octavio C. Sandoval-Limon and Susana Sandoval, Moses Lake; debts of $238,980.

Kenneth Burns, Moses Lake; debts of $14,180.

Joshua N. Haxton, Tekoa, Washington; debts of $280,763.

Douglas M. Hines, Sr. and Chanin L. Loss, Clayton; debts of $122,877.

Aaron G. Fitterer, Moses Lake; debts of $229,611.

Wage-earner petitions

Beau C. Reichel, Chewelah, Washington; debts of $132,290.

John D. and Charlene E. Clark, Moses Lake; debts of $317,530.

Brian E. Williams, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brandon P. Garvin, 40; 364 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Willie J. Hansen, 44; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault and theft.

William L. Harrington, 55; four days in jail, 90 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Chase B. Holley, 31; 38 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Benjamin G. Knight, 40; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Heather M. Peterson, 34; one day in jail, disorderly conduct.

Hei B. Paw, 34; 31 days in jail, reckless driving.

Deontrey L. Potter, 29; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Rosario J. Rodriguez, 29; 90 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Alexis M. Schweizer, 31; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher S. Singleton, 39; 18 days in jail, malicious mischief property.

Devin J. Stubblefield, 27; 107 days in jail, no-contact order violation and reckless driving.

Kevin D. Tysinger, 43; 71 days in jail, three counts of no-contact order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jeanpaul Whitford, 39; $750 fine, reckless driving, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Kimberly L. Byles, 50; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Matthew G. Korzonthowski, 41; $15 fine, 180 days in jail with credit given for 93 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Wyatt L. Oatman, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Marriah E. Green, 29; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Clinton G. Yarnell, 32; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

James J. Rubright, 55; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Francisco Garcia Salvatierra, 35; restitution to be determined, $1,246 fine, 30 days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

David L. Hinton, Jr., 49; $990.50 fine, four days in jail, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Alexander L. Favela, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Matthew T. Merritt, 48; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Paul B. Jacob, 55; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit-and-run unattended property.

Christopher J. McNutt, 43; $400 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.