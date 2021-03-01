By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob L. Hardin and Elizabeth N. L. Dean, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob M. Fender, of Mesa, Arizona, and Hannah E. Heitman, of Cheney.

Terrance L. Davis and Jeralee E. Kidd, both of Spokane.

Joshua G. Hopkins and Paige N. Orendor, both of Spokane.

Gryffyn D. Jernigan and Amirah A. Dour, both of Spokane.

Ross T. Henning and Elisha A. Erickson, both of Greenacres.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Associated Monetary Consultants Inc. v. Great Basin AG LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Brittany Kramer v. Reno Nugget Apartments LLC, et al., complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Ruben Delarosa, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Vickie J. Evans, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Andrew T. Baker, money claimed owed.

Allstate Indemnity Company v. Glen Terry, complaint for damages.

Cathy D. Edwards v. Great Dane Club of America Inc., et al., complaint for damages for defamation, false light invasion of privacy, public disclosure of private facts and tortuous interference with prospective advantage or business expectancy.

Scott D. Christenson, et al., v. Luigi Demaio, et al., restitution of premises.

Estate of Duane A. Hill v. Shane Walker, et al., restitution of premises.

Megan Crain, et al. v. Michael Zacher, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Rachel Bradley v. Globus Medical Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Weaver, Cory and Samantha

Smith, Lisa G. E. and Nathan B.

Paxson, Richael K. and Rojas-Escalona, Randol

Moye, Pamela B. and Walker, John H.

Todd, Troy L. and Gilbert, Wanda J.

Hatcher, Ashleigh and Logan J.

Schneider, Ayla J. and Joel M.

Wilkes, Stephani N. and Calvin T.

Alvord, Amber D. and Jarred B.

Lenchuk, Tatyana and Altukhov, Yevgeniy

Legal separations granted

Borba, Holly J. and Monsivais, Pablo

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Andrea L. Caldwell, 41; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Jacob M. Parman-Todd, 30; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Kadin J. Ashar, 19; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of criminal mischief.

Zachariah L. Warren, 28; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Sarahj D. Shelton, also known as Sarah D. Shelton and Sarah J. D. Shelton, 31; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Josh F. Polsky, 50; 65 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Quinn P. Abraham, 48; 12 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Tristessa M. A. Burkhart, 23; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Rigoberto A. Carrillo, 33; 19 days in jail, no-contact order violation.