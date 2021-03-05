Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dylan A. Shirey and Abigail D. Hare, both of Spokane.

Michel Garcia and Patricia A. Berrios, both of Spokane.

Eduardo Valdes and Victoria Baklamova, both of Spokane.

Timothy Horn and Deborah Scherf, both of Spirit Lake, Idaho.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Primesource Credit Union v. Mary K. Kroiss, money claimed owed.

Don Jamieson, et al., v. Jeaun Hood, restitution of premises.

Pavel Kobzar, et al., v. Michael Cheney, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Alexander Moore, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Ricardo E. Visnicker, restitution of premises.

Fasitupe Meafua, Jr., et al., v. Multicare Health Systems, medical malpractice.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Britanny M. Roberts, seeking damages for injuries form a vehicle collision.

Unigard Insurance Company v. Fnu Fatema, seeking damages for injuries form a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Preston L. Merrill, seeking damages for injuries form a vehicle collision.

Cynthia J. Realynch v. Gina M. Rail, et al., seeking damages for injuries form a vehicle collision.

John P. Brockus, et al., v. Estate of Zola Phillips, et al., seeking quiet title.

Global Credit Union v. Linda J. Juitt, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nazar, Taisia and James I.

Westerfield, Jessica L. and Jason T.

Costa, Toni L. and John P.

Rivers, Maryann and Lonnie

Shaw, Ronald L. and Sue A.

Dawson, James D. and Amy K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Macklin A. Ohnemus, 25; 9 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree depictions of a minor engaged in sexual explicit conduct.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Silas W. Finley, 19; $990.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug and three counts of harassment.