Spokane police shoot, kill armed man during struggle in Logan Neighborhood

Spokane police shot and killed an armed man during a struggle early Thursday morning after responding to a domestic violence call involving the man, his wife and two young children in the Logan Neighborhood, Spokane Police Assistant Chief Matthew Cowles said.

Cowles said officers responded at about 5 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Cincinnati Street.

The caller told dispatchers that the man, who has not yet been identified, had been drinking and arguing with his wife and making suicidal statements, according to a press released issued by police.

“Upon arrival, a very dangerous struggle ensued involving a weapon,” Cowles told reporters a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. “At least one officer used his firearm to protect the community, himself and the involved parties.”

When officers arrived at the residence, they contacted the woman through a second-story window. She told them her husband was downstairs, leaving her unable to exit the home.

Moments later, according to the police press release, “the female began screaming and crying and was heard yelling `no, no, no’ and ‘please don’t.’”

There was mention of a gun and officers said they heard a scuffle. They entered the home and saw the pair fighting. They also said the man had a gun.

Officers intervened and had a brief struggle with the man before one of the officers shot him, according to the release. Officers quickly started life-saving measures but the man died at scene.

Officers, the woman and the two children, an infant and a toddler, were not injured.

Several streets surrounding the shooting scene were blocked off Thursday morning as investigators processed the scene.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating. Spokane police will not be involved.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the name of the man who was killed.

This story is developing.