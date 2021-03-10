The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Prep notebook: Caden McLean, Kolton Mitchell lead North Idaho all-league boys basketball teams

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

With state champions in boys basketball handed out last weekend, the North Idaho leagues announced their all-league teams this week.

Inland Empire 5A

Co-MVPs: Caden McLean (senior), Post Falls; Kolton Mitchell (sophomore), Lake City. Coach: Jim Winger, Lake City. First team: Kash Lang (sr.), Lewiston; Jack Kiesbuy (sr.), Lake City; George Forsmann (sr.), Lewiston; Zach Johnson (soph.), Lake City; Cameren Cope (junior), Coeur d’Alene.

Inland Empire 4A

MVP: Jalen Skalskiy (sr.), Lakeland. Coach: Dave Stockwell, Lakeland. First team: Colin Roos (soph.), Sandpoint; Carson Seay (sr.), Lakeland; Noah Haaland (sr.), Lakeland; Jamari Simpson (jr.), Moscow; Benny Kitchel (sr.), Moscow; Tyler Skinner (sr.), Moscow.

Intermountain (3A)

Co-MVPs: Trentyn Kreager (sr.), Priest River; Logan Jerome (sr.), Kellogg. Coach: Kevin Wylie, Priest River. First team: Braeden Blackmore (soph.), Bonners Ferry; Ridge Williams (soph.), Bonners Ferry; Riply Luna (soph.), Kellogg, Kolby Luna (soph.), Kellogg; Blake Barrett (soph.) Priest River, Jordan Nortz (jr.), Priest River; Zach Yetter (freshman), Timberlake; Ethan Riley (soph.), Timberlake; Hunter Higgins (so.), Timberlake.

Central Idaho 2A

MVP: Eli Gibson (sr.), St. Maries. Coach: N/A. First team: Tristan Gentry (jr.), St. Maries, Coleman Ross (jr.), St. Maries.

Scenic Idaho 1ADI

MVP: Kenyon Spotted Horse (sr.), Lakeside. First team: Darren “Day Day” Higgins (sr.), Lakeside; Vander Brown (soph.), Lakeside; Hayden Hogamier (sr.), Wallace; Carter Bailey (sr.), Wallace; Nathan Weeks (sr.), Genesis Prep; Eli Gonzales (sr.), Genesis Prep.

North Star 1ADII

MVP: Cameron Garcia (sr.), Clark Fork. First team: Carter Sanroman (jr.), Clark Fork; Sam Barnett (jr.), Clark Fork; Chris Wade (sr.); Clark Fork; Luke Trogden (jr.), Mullan; Riley Trogden (sr.), Mullan.

