Week 3 football preview: Ferris, Mt. Spokane battle to join leaders in Greater Spokane League

The Greater Spokane League football season is two weeks in and we’re starting to see some good play on the field – but not a lot of separation in the standings, as six of the eight teams in 4A/3A have at least one win.

Counting 4A/3A and 2A, there are four undefeated teams left with four looking for their first wins – and at least one will claim that victory this week.

Game of the week

Ferris (1-1) at Mt. Spokane (1-1): Friday, 5 p.m. The early game at Union Stadium this week features teams trying to prove they belong as contenders this season.The Wildcats bounced back from a close loss in Week 1 to Gonzaga Prep to blank league newcomer Cheney last week, a 17-0 win that saw seven players carry the ball for the Wildcats, led by Tyler Alm with 61 yards on 10 carries and an 11-yard TD run.

Ferris, meanwhile, edged U-Hi 20-18 behind a developing connection between QB Paxton Page and emerging star receiver junior Jide Olajoyegbe. The pair hooked up for five catches and 92 yards with two scores, including a spectacular 65-yard catch and run in the third quarter.

4A/3A

Cheney (1-1) at Central Valley (2-0): Friday, 7 p.m. There’s a lot of talk about the Bears offense, led by junior QB Luke Abshire, but its defense handled a potent Mead attack last week in its 23-0 shutout. The Blackhawks had a tough go of it last week against the stout Mt. Spokane defense, but they put up 28 points in a Week 1 win over U-Hi, led by a pair of rushing TDs by Gabe Gerber.

Gonzaga Prep (2-0) at Mead (1-1): Friday, 7:30 p.m. The late game at Union Stadium features a team on a roll and one looking to regain steam. The Bullpups cruised to a 48-7 win over Lewis and Clark last week as Ryan McKenna and Jaden Ortega combined for 23 carries, 231 yards and four TDs on the ground, and McKenna added three through the air. Mead was blanked by CV, but put up 34 points in Week 1 using a strong downfield attack.

University (0-2) at Lewis and Clark (0-2): Friday 7 p.m at U-Hi. LC is the home team for this one, despite playing on the Titans’ new turf field. U-Hi has been in a pair of close ones, and Malaki Miller rushed for 156 yards with three TDs in last week’s two-point loss to Ferris. The Tigers want to get the ball in the hands of Gentz Hilburn, who had a rushing and receiving TD in Week 1.

2A

Othello (1-1) vs. Shadle Park (2-0): Saturday 1 p.m. at Union Stadium. The Highlanders have been impressive, and last week’s 49-0 win over Rogers showcased everything that their star athlete, Ryan Schmidt, brings to the table. The senior returned the opening kick for a touchdown, ran for two more and passed for two.

🎥PLAY OF THE WEEK🎥



West Valley (2-0) at Pullman (1-1): Friday 7 p.m. The Eagles’ defense has allowed just one touchdown in both wins and used a 12-yard TD catch by Treden Davis-Reed to beat Othello last week.

Rogers (0-2) at Clarkston (1-0): Friday 7 p.m. Nic Schofield had three rushing TDs for the Bantams in a 27-6 win over East Valley last week.

North Central (1-1) at East Valley (0-2): Friday 7 p.m. NC coach Sean Garvey’s squad lost a tough one to Pullman at Union Stadium on Saturday, allowing a touchdown pass with 16 seconds to go.