Northwest Passages Book Club features YA author Adrienne Kisner

After living through her own high school and college years and then working with college and high school students even longer, author Adrienne Kisner found herself full of material for young-adult fiction. “Adulthood is vastly overrated,” Kisner said.

In “Six Angry Girls,” Kisner’s latest YA novel, a group of high school friends form a Mock Trial team. The girls have to fight for their place, occasionally resorting to “yarn-bombing,” but the love, camaraderie and acceptance that they find along the way make it all worth it.

Kisner will join a virtual gathering of the Northwest Passages Book Club to discuss “Six Angry Girls” at 4 p.m. Thursday.

She hopes her readers come away from reading the work with a new appreciation for “fiber arts” and the idea that anyone can make a difference.

“I think of my first three (novels) as a trilogy,” Kisner said. “The first one was about the executive branch (in a sense), the second the legislative and this one the judiciary. All of them have strong girls fighting for what they believe in, though this is the first one to involve knitting.”

Audience members can expect the discussion to feature a lively assortment of tomfoolery, puns and “general absurdity.”

Kisner holds master’s and doctorate degrees in theology from Boston University, as well as an MFA in writing for children and young adults from Vermont College.

Kisner’s debut novel, “Dear Rachel Maddow,” won a 2016 PEN New England Susan P. Bloom Discovery Award and appeared among Young Adult Library Services Association’s 2019 picks in the category of Best Fiction for Young Adults.

Kisner’s “Six Angry Girls” is available at Wishing Tree Books. For more information, go to spokesman.com/northwest-passages.