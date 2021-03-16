One dead, another with life-threatening injuries after single car crash in east Spokane
UPDATED: Tue., March 16, 2021
One man died and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-car crash in east Spokane in the early morning hours Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the crash about 3:30 a.m. on Napa Street between Trent and Main avenues , according to the Spokane Police Department.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Crash investigators were on scene early Tuesday morning but the cause of the crash is still unknown, according to the police department.
