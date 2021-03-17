From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brian N. Gray and Wilda L. Flett-Pierre, both of Spokane.

Juyn M. T. Fepulea’i and Alison M. Gautier, both of Spokane.

Paul M. Hanson, of Spokane Valley and Hue V. Pitkonen, of Spokane.

Kindrik Adalsteinsson and Tanya M. Baker, both of Cheney.

Roger J. McLellan and Sonia Choquenaira, both of Spokane.

Trai A. Beauchaine and Shawntel D. Hall, both of Spokane.

Andrew P. Berven and Jazzmine C. Hayden, both of Spokane.

Ian A. Jenkins and Kara L. L. Fowler, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric W. Molina and Angela R. Barcellos, both of Medical Lake.

Jesse A. Lemaster and Amanda R. Davis, both of Spokane.

Dustin J. Rose and Amy P. Rose, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Rachel Obrien, money claimed owed.

Kiemmle & Hagood Company v. Molli Leeson, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Stuhmer, Kolette B. R. and Zachariah H.

Nielson, Christopher and Rosier, Lisa

Wenick-Young, Rachelle v. Levno, Brian E.

Holmes, Keshia B. and Zachary D.

Hepper, Robert Otto, III and Lisa M.

Ross, Antwon D. and Shiree D.

Hopkins, John P., Jr. and Harmon, Kelsey K.

Gutierrez, Fermin D. and Aguirre Ponce, Edith G.

White, Jamie R. and Anthony L.

Beers, Dianna L. and Eyre, Constance

Debrunner, Brytnee L. and Christopher C.

Legal separations granted

Ngo, Kim H. and Stoller, Nicholas A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Christopher A. Schoonover, 42; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Kelby A. Krause, 31; $200 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jacob Z. Angle, 37; 12 months in prison with credit given for 128 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

William D. Leonard, 51; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Carlos A. Ramirez, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation after being found guilty to third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ayla M. Paulson, 29; $1,000 fine, two days in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Swofford, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.