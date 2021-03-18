Business beat

Nonprofit

The YWCA has appointed Jeanette Hauck as chief executive officer. Hauck has 10 years of experience as a part of the nonprofit’s executive team . She started with the YWCA in 2011 as the director of finance and was promoted to chief financial officer in 2014. Hauck began her career in the nonprofits nearly 30 years ago as the director of finance for the Institute for Drug Development and the Cancer Therapy and Research Center in San Antonio, Texas, now part of the University of Texas Health Science System. Hauck was promoted to the position of CFO and led the multi-discipline cancer treatment center for five years before relocating to Spokane. She earned an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Denver and is a certified public accountant.

Real estate

John Hillier, a broker for SVN Cornerstone, was among the top 20 commercial real estate producers in 2020 for SVN International, a commercial real estate brand. Hillier joined SVN Cornerstone in 2016 as a senior adviser. He has more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience.