UPDATED: Fri., March 19, 2021

Baseball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon State, 1:30 p.m.; USC at Washington, 5. WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 1 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis: (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas, 10:15 a.m.; (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:20 p.m.

Golf

College women: Gonzaga, Idaho at March Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz., 8 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Everett, 6 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Washington State at Oregon State, TBA.

Soccer

College women: WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.

High school girls: Northeast A: Deer Park at Riverside, Newport at Medical Lake, Lakeside at Freeman, 11 a.m.; Kettle Falls at St. George’s, Reardan at Davenport, 1 p.m.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Washington State at NCAA Swimming Championship in Greensboro, N.C., 9 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Big Sky: Idaho at Sacramento State, 1 p.m. Nonconference: Omaha at Gonzaga (DH), 11 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Washington State (DH), noon.

Track and field

College: Washington State at Trojan Invitational in Los Angeles, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, noon. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Southern Utah, 5 p.m.

High school: Northeast A: Lakeside at Medical Lake, Deer Park at Colville, Newport at Riverside, 7 p.m. Northeast 2B North: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Chewelah, 12:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

