Washington records
Fri., March 19, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jason M. Mashtare and Stephani R. Parker, both of Cheney.
Colbey J. Becker and Desiree A. Lang, both of Spokane.
Timothy B. Lowrie and Kimberley R. Brinson, both of Spokane.
Andrew J. Waltner and Leah J. Grefthen, both of Spokane Valley.
Dennis A. Hoffmann, of Littleton, Colo., and Lauriann Stoker, of Spokane Valley.
Paul E. Doering, of Spokane, and Teri A. Ochs, of Nine Mile Falls.
Michael W. Heller and Anastasia L. Chapel, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
American Express National Bank v. Taylor Obrien, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Milan Gagulic, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Susan Wong, money claimed owed.
Daniel Serrano v. Washington state, et al., complaint.
American Express National Bank v. Gregg Jones, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Paul Williams, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Stephanie M. Hulin,, money claimed owed.
Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Jeffrey S. Parker, Jr., money claimed owed.
James D. McDonnell v. Mackenzie J. Smith, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Zachary Oswald v. Ivanna, Lomas, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Bruce A. Wolf v. Spokane County, complaint for damages.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie McKay
Michael J. Bosch, 58; 26 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.
Micah T. Rodriguez, 26; 56 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Megan L. Wallace, 27; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.
Erek J. H. Leonard, 31; 60 months in prison with credit given for 68 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of third-degree assault-domestic violence.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Alexis L. Urhausen, 24; $500 restitution, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Kelby A. Krause, 31; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of stolen mail.
Branden J. Johnson, 30; $15 fine, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence and violation of order.
Judge Annette S. Plese
David L. Erlewine, 31; restitution to be determined, 12 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Martin J. Parambeth, 42, $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Svetlana P. Shvachev, 52; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Christopher S. Stone, 36; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
