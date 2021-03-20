Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga plays Norfolk State in NCAA Tournament
UPDATED: Sat., March 20, 2021
Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-0) play the Norfolk State Spartans (17-7) tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Zags are the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the Spartans are the No. 16 seed. The game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PT. You can watch it on TBS.
First half
15:53 – NSU 9, Gonzaga 6: The Spartans have made their last three shot attempts and lead the Zags by 3.
Kashaun Hicks leads NSU with six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range.
Corey Kispert leads Gonzaga with six points. The Bulldogs are just 2-of-6 shooting.
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs picked up his second foul just before the media timeout.
Starting 5
Pregame
Individual leaders
Team Stats
Game preview
