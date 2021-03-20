Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga plays Norfolk State in NCAA Tournament

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-0) play the Norfolk State Spartans (17-7) tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Zags are the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the Spartans are the No. 16 seed. The game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PT. You can watch it on TBS.

First half

15:53 – NSU 9, Gonzaga 6: The Spartans have made their last three shot attempts and lead the Zags by 3.

Kashaun Hicks leads NSU with six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range.

Corey Kispert leads Gonzaga with six points. The Bulldogs are just 2-of-6 shooting.

Falling out of bounds, Suggs finds Kispert who does a good job at getting open. Such a smooth stroke. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/E6fQU1YpcA — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 21, 2021

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs picked up his second foul just before the media timeout.

Gonzaga trailed 9-6 at first media break, both buckets Kispert 3-pointers, matched by Norfolk’s Hicks. Suggs picks up second foul on a charge. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) March 21, 2021

Starting 5

Pregame

New stache, same game 😤 pic.twitter.com/LyheDWg5KW — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 21, 2021

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Devante Carter (NSU) 15.0 41.9 68.5 Corey Kispert (GU) 19.2 54.4 89.8 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Devante Carter (NSU) 5.2 4.3 1.0 Drew Timme (GU) 7.1 4.9 2.2 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Devante Carter (NSU) 4.0 2.4 32.5 Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.5 2.8 28.0

Team Stats

NSU Gonzaga Points 74.3 92.1 Points allowed 68.5 69.1 Field goal pct. 43.2 55.1 Rebounds 36.9 37.9 Assists 12.2 18.3 Blocks 3.3 2.8 Steals 6.5 8.3 Streak Won 7 Won 26

Game preview

Gonzaga excited to see fans in stands for NCAA opener against Norfolk State The greatest sporting event in the world, as Gonzaga coach Mark Few likes to call the NCAA Tournament, has returned after being sidelined by COVID-19 last year. | Read more »

John Blanchette: 16th-seeded Norfolk State ‘not looking past’ historic Gonzaga squad Since the historic 2018 stunner when Virginia was taken down by the University of Miracle, Baltimore County, it’s been offered that No. 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament now have more than just a prayer and a slingshot. | Read more »