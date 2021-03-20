Cache Reset
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga plays Norfolk State in NCAA Tournament

UPDATED: Sat., March 20, 2021

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-0) play the Norfolk State Spartans (17-7) tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Zags are the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the Spartans are the No. 16 seed. The game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PT. You can watch it on TBS.

First half

15:53 – NSU 9, Gonzaga 6: The Spartans have made their last three shot attempts and lead the Zags by 3.

Kashaun Hicks leads NSU with six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range.

Corey Kispert leads Gonzaga with six points. The Bulldogs are just 2-of-6 shooting.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs picked up his second foul just before the media timeout.

Starting 5

Pregame

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Devante Carter (NSU) 15.0 41.9 68.5
Corey Kispert (GU) 19.2 54.4 89.8
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Devante Carter (NSU) 5.2 4.3 1.0
Drew Timme (GU) 7.1 4.9 2.2
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Devante Carter (NSU) 4.0 2.4 32.5
Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.5 2.8 28.0

Team Stats

  NSU Gonzaga
Points 74.3 92.1
Points allowed 68.5 69.1
Field goal pct. 43.2 55.1
Rebounds 36.9 37.9
Assists 12.2 18.3
Blocks 3.3 2.8
Steals 6.5 8.3
Streak Won 7 Won 26

Game preview

