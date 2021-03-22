Vaccine appointments open to more essential workers, veterans

The Department of Health has revamped its vaccine locator tool with an updated list of providers offering COVID-19 vaccines .

Last week, high-risk essential workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery and other congregate settings became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington. State residents who are 65 and older, 50 and older in multigenerational households, frontline or health care workers as well as childcare workers and teachers are also eligible to be vaccinated.

There are currently open vaccine appointments at the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site, some local pharmacies and providers.

To find an appointment visit the Department of Health’s vaccine locator website or call (800) 525-0127, then press #.

Veterans in the Inland Northwest can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

The center is offering the Moderna vaccine to all veterans enrolled with the VA, according to a news release.

Those interested can call (509) 434-7957 to book an appointment.

A look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 64 new cases Monday and one additional death.

The total number of deaths in the county is not available due to a discrepancy in local death data.

There are 48 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 45 new cases over the weekend and on Monday and one additional death.

So far, 282 Panhandle residents have died from COVID-19.

There are 15 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

