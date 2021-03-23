The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 37° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Katie Kenlein, Maya Eastlund lead Lewis and Clark volleyball over Ferris

UPDATED: Tue., March 23, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 1: Katie Kenlein had 35 assists, Maya Eastlund had 17 kills and the Tigers (3-7) beat the Saxons (3-7) 25-22, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A match on Tuesday. Brooklyn Avery had 14 kills for Ferris.

Central Valley 3, Cheney 0: Corinne Westby had 17 kills, six aces, and four blocks and the Bears (4-6) swept the visiting Blackhawks (3-7) 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 in GSL 4A/3A league play on Tuesday. Julia Andrews added 12 digs for Central Valley, while Avery Stark led Cheney with six kills and two blocks.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mead 1: Lilli Etter had 14 kills and the Bullpups (8-2) beat the visiting Panthers (7-2) 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Mia Tunison led Mead with nine kills.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 0: Lani Ama recorded 24 assists with seven aces and the visiting Wildcats (10-0) beat the Titans (1-8) 25-15, 25-11, 25-21 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Tia Allen had 10 kills for Mt. Spokane.

East Valley 3, Othello 2: Hope Harrington had 12 kills and six blocks and the visiting Knights (2-9) defeated the Huskies (3-7) 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 30-28, 15-10 in a GSL 2A match. Elizabeth Flahavin chalked up 39 assists for East Valley. Halle Parris notched 38 assists for Othello.

Pullman 3, North Central 0: MiKayla Uhlenkott had 12 kills, Addie Hawes notched 33 assists and the Greyhounds (9-0) swept the visiting Indians (6-4) in a GSL 2A match. Brenna Houck racked up 13 assists and two aces for North Central.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 0: Chloe Flerchinger had10 kills and the Highlanders (8-1) beat the visiting Bantams (4-4) 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21 in a GSL 2A match.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Sophia Witt had 11 kills, Marissa Andrews had 22 assists and the Eagles (5-3) swept the Pirates (0-9) 25-9, 25-15, 25-20 in a GSL 2A match.

Northeast A

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Jamie Kennedy had 13 kills and two blocks and the visiting Eagles (5-1) beat the Stags (4-3) 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Ashley Boswell recorded 10 kills and seven aces and the visiting Scotties (6-0) swept the Grizzlies (0-6) 25-13, 25-17, 25-8.

Riverside 3, Medical Lake 1: Sam Riggles had 13 kills and four blocks and the Rams (5-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-4) 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23. Amblessed Okemgbo led Medical Lake with eight kills and three blocks.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 3, Kettle Falls 0: Haley Greenwood had 14 kills and the visiting Gorillas (3-4) swept the Bulldogs (1-8) 25-18, 25-19, 25-15. Ashley Lawrence had four kills for Kettle Falls.

Colfax 3, Liberty 0: Asher Cai had 15 kills, Sophia Klaveano had six aces and the visiting Bulldogs (7-1) swept the Lancers (8-1) 28-26, 25-21, 25-12. Annika Tee led Liberty with nine kills.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Asotin 0: Taylor Galbreath had nine kills and five aces and the Broncos (9-4) beat the visiting Panthers (3-6) 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.

Reardan 3, St. George’s 0: Coalie Whitman racked up 12 aces, eight assists and six digs and the Indians (3-7) defeated the Dragons (0-8) 25-15, 25-10, 25-12.

Girls soccer

Shadle Park 2, Clarkston 1: Aubrey Thomas had a goal and an assist and the visiting Highlanders (6-1) beat the Bantams (4-3) in GSL 2A game. Makayla Cridlebaugh added a goal for Shadle Park, while Jenna Allen scored for Clarkston.

North Central 1, East Valley 0: Alexa Deatherage scored the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute and the visiting Indians (5-2) beat the Knights (2-5).

Pullman 2, West Valley 1: Meg Limburg and Keely Franklin scored and the Greyhounds (3-3) defeated the Knights (6-1) – Pullman’s first win against West Valley since 2017.

Othello 7, Rogers 4: Hailee Guzman scored three goals and the visiting Huskies (2-6) beat the Pirates (0-7).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories