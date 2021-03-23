Prep roundup: Katie Kenlein, Maya Eastlund lead Lewis and Clark volleyball over Ferris

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 1: Katie Kenlein had 35 assists, Maya Eastlund had 17 kills and the Tigers (3-7) beat the Saxons (3-7) 25-22, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A match on Tuesday. Brooklyn Avery had 14 kills for Ferris.

Central Valley 3, Cheney 0: Corinne Westby had 17 kills, six aces, and four blocks and the Bears (4-6) swept the visiting Blackhawks (3-7) 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 in GSL 4A/3A league play on Tuesday. Julia Andrews added 12 digs for Central Valley, while Avery Stark led Cheney with six kills and two blocks.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mead 1: Lilli Etter had 14 kills and the Bullpups (8-2) beat the visiting Panthers (7-2) 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Mia Tunison led Mead with nine kills.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 0: Lani Ama recorded 24 assists with seven aces and the visiting Wildcats (10-0) beat the Titans (1-8) 25-15, 25-11, 25-21 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Tia Allen had 10 kills for Mt. Spokane.

East Valley 3, Othello 2: Hope Harrington had 12 kills and six blocks and the visiting Knights (2-9) defeated the Huskies (3-7) 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 30-28, 15-10 in a GSL 2A match. Elizabeth Flahavin chalked up 39 assists for East Valley. Halle Parris notched 38 assists for Othello.

Pullman 3, North Central 0: MiKayla Uhlenkott had 12 kills, Addie Hawes notched 33 assists and the Greyhounds (9-0) swept the visiting Indians (6-4) in a GSL 2A match. Brenna Houck racked up 13 assists and two aces for North Central.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 0: Chloe Flerchinger had10 kills and the Highlanders (8-1) beat the visiting Bantams (4-4) 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21 in a GSL 2A match.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Sophia Witt had 11 kills, Marissa Andrews had 22 assists and the Eagles (5-3) swept the Pirates (0-9) 25-9, 25-15, 25-20 in a GSL 2A match.

Northeast A

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Jamie Kennedy had 13 kills and two blocks and the visiting Eagles (5-1) beat the Stags (4-3) 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Ashley Boswell recorded 10 kills and seven aces and the visiting Scotties (6-0) swept the Grizzlies (0-6) 25-13, 25-17, 25-8.

Riverside 3, Medical Lake 1: Sam Riggles had 13 kills and four blocks and the Rams (5-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-4) 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23. Amblessed Okemgbo led Medical Lake with eight kills and three blocks.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 3, Kettle Falls 0: Haley Greenwood had 14 kills and the visiting Gorillas (3-4) swept the Bulldogs (1-8) 25-18, 25-19, 25-15. Ashley Lawrence had four kills for Kettle Falls.

Colfax 3, Liberty 0: Asher Cai had 15 kills, Sophia Klaveano had six aces and the visiting Bulldogs (7-1) swept the Lancers (8-1) 28-26, 25-21, 25-12. Annika Tee led Liberty with nine kills.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Asotin 0: Taylor Galbreath had nine kills and five aces and the Broncos (9-4) beat the visiting Panthers (3-6) 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.

Reardan 3, St. George’s 0: Coalie Whitman racked up 12 aces, eight assists and six digs and the Indians (3-7) defeated the Dragons (0-8) 25-15, 25-10, 25-12.

Girls soccer

Shadle Park 2, Clarkston 1: Aubrey Thomas had a goal and an assist and the visiting Highlanders (6-1) beat the Bantams (4-3) in GSL 2A game. Makayla Cridlebaugh added a goal for Shadle Park, while Jenna Allen scored for Clarkston.

North Central 1, East Valley 0: Alexa Deatherage scored the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute and the visiting Indians (5-2) beat the Knights (2-5).

Pullman 2, West Valley 1: Meg Limburg and Keely Franklin scored and the Greyhounds (3-3) defeated the Knights (6-1) – Pullman’s first win against West Valley since 2017.

Othello 7, Rogers 4: Hailee Guzman scored three goals and the visiting Huskies (2-6) beat the Pirates (0-7).