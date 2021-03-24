Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., March 24, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
David M. Romish and Rebecca H. Gaffney, both of Deer Park.
Matthew R. Piano and Giulia M. Oliva, both of Fayetteville, N.C.
Niklaus D. Daniels and Lisa M. Chromy, both of Spokane Valley.
Robert J. Farrell, of Rathdrum, and Ann M. Wilson, of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Caleb B. Cline, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Anthony Schroedl v. Spokane Eye Clinic PS, et al., medical malpractice.
Krystal Velasco, et al., v. State of Washington, complaint for damages: child sexual assaults.
Scott Hansen, et al., v. BNSF Railway Company, National Electric Gate Company and DOES 1, complaint for personal injuries and loss of consortium.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Cunningham, Gretchen I. and Eric
Robinson, Amanda C. and Paul W.
Legal separations granted
Skaife, Janet W. and Jerome P.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Shawn W. Wadkins, 45; $15 fine, 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.
Timothy D. Kelly, 21; restitution to be determined, two months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.
Lyal N. Bolin, 58; $15 fine, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Danielle E. Staiger, 33; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
