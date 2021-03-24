From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David M. Romish and Rebecca H. Gaffney, both of Deer Park.

Matthew R. Piano and Giulia M. Oliva, both of Fayetteville, N.C.

Niklaus D. Daniels and Lisa M. Chromy, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert J. Farrell, of Rathdrum, and Ann M. Wilson, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Caleb B. Cline, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Anthony Schroedl v. Spokane Eye Clinic PS, et al., medical malpractice.

Krystal Velasco, et al., v. State of Washington, complaint for damages: child sexual assaults.

Scott Hansen, et al., v. BNSF Railway Company, National Electric Gate Company and DOES 1, complaint for personal injuries and loss of consortium.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cunningham, Gretchen I. and Eric

Robinson, Amanda C. and Paul W.

Legal separations granted

Skaife, Janet W. and Jerome P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Shawn W. Wadkins, 45; $15 fine, 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Timothy D. Kelly, 21; restitution to be determined, two months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Lyal N. Bolin, 58; $15 fine, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Danielle E. Staiger, 33; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.