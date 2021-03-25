State jobless claims continue downward trend

New unemployment claims in the state dropped last week for the fourth consecutive week, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department.

Laid-off workers in the state filed 11,398 new jobless claims the week ending March 20, a 2.6% decrease compared with the week before, the department reported Thursday.

The decline in new claims is because of a decrease in layoffs in the retail trade, manufacturing and construction sectors, according to the ESD.

Continued claims in all unemployment categories dropped, with 435,675 benefit applications filed in the week ending March 20, a 3.1% decrease from a week prior.

New claims are now 91% below their level during the same period last year at the start of the pandemic, according to the ESD.

The ESD paid more than $249.6 million in benefits last week. It has paid $16 billion in benefits since the pandemic’s onset in the state last year.

Spokane County

Laid-off workers in Spokane County filed 666 new jobless claims during the week of March 20, a small decrease from 708 claims the week before, according to the ESD.

In the county, 344 new claims last week were from undisclosed professions that have not yet been categorized into specific employment sectors.

Employees in the food service and drinking places sector filed 80, followed by specialty trade contractors with 65, and workers in professional and technical services with 24.