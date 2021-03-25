Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., March 25, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Maurice D. A. Davis and Christina J. M. Shore, both of Spokane.
Franklin I. Ekelem and Savannah M. L. Bullard, both of Spokane.
Grant L. Rockfellow and Nichole L. Carson, both of Spokane.
Marc E. Fillmore and Chelsea M. Larse, both of Post Falls.
Robert S. Jones and Taanya M. Reilly, both of Mead.
Adam L. Ring and Michelle A. Moore, both of Spokane Valley.
Elias Pina and Suellen L. Jones, both of Spokane.
Jareth M. Heilman and Kaitlin A. Moon, both of Spokane.
Eugene A. Monaco and Martia M. Monaco, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Allstate Indemnity Company v. LSP Products Group Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Sharon Taylor-John v. Nancy Balcom, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Todd Jolly, et al., v. Worthy Hotels Inc., et al., class action complaint and demand for jury trial.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Staker, Kimberly J. v. Jason C.
Kurtz, Michael J., Jr., and Garvin, Ian H.
May, Rubie A. and Robin C.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Dustin S. Arlt, 36; $849.19 restitution, 22.31 months in a prison-based alternative, 22.31 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree burglary.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Cesar Covarrubias, also known as Ceasar Marquezcavarrub, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Anthony L. Kelley, 23; 48 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.
