Spokane, Washington
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Thu., March 25, 2021

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Maurice D. A. Davis and Christina J. M. Shore, both of Spokane.

Franklin I. Ekelem and Savannah M. L. Bullard, both of Spokane.

Grant L. Rockfellow and Nichole L. Carson, both of Spokane.

Marc E. Fillmore and Chelsea M. Larse, both of Post Falls.

Robert S. Jones and Taanya M. Reilly, both of Mead.

Adam L. Ring and Michelle A. Moore, both of Spokane Valley.

Elias Pina and Suellen L. Jones, both of Spokane.

Jareth M. Heilman and Kaitlin A. Moon, both of Spokane.

Eugene A. Monaco and Martia M. Monaco, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Allstate Indemnity Company v. LSP Products Group Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Sharon Taylor-John v. Nancy Balcom, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Todd Jolly, et al., v. Worthy Hotels Inc., et al., class action complaint and demand for jury trial.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Staker, Kimberly J. v. Jason C.

Kurtz, Michael J., Jr., and Garvin, Ian H.

May, Rubie A. and Robin C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Dustin S. Arlt, 36; $849.19 restitution, 22.31 months in a prison-based alternative, 22.31 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree burglary.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Cesar Covarrubias, also known as Ceasar Marquezcavarrub, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Anthony L. Kelley, 23; 48 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

