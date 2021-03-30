Difference makers: Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs spark Gonzaga’s Elite Eight win over USC

Drew Timme

Timme completely dominated at both ends of the court at the outset. He swiped the ball from point guard Tahj Eaddy on the first possession. He scored 13 points as Gonzaga built a 23-8 lead. Timme made 10 of 19 shots and finished with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Jalen Suggs

Suggs was nearly flawless in the opening half. The freshman point guard scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds, handed out five assists and committed zero turnovers in 19 minutes. He steered the transition game as the Zags scored 15 fastbreak points en route to a 49-30 halftime lead. Suggs finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Elite Stuff here. Post and occupy the shot blocker is a great 2-2-1 (Cuse Zone) beater pic.twitter.com/LxB3HeHa8C — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 30, 2021

Turning point

Gonzaga scored the first seven points, 17 of the first 21 and 25 of the first 33. USC turned it over on three of its first four possessions as the Zags jumped in front 7-0. A couple more turnovers turned into Gonzaga layups as the lead grew to 17-4. USC stitched together an 8-0 run but still trailed by 19 at the break.