Prep roundup: Makayla Cridlebaugh helps Shadle Park girls soccer secure top seed
UPDATED: Tue., March 30, 2021
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
Shadle Park 5, East Valley 0: Makayla Cridlebaugh scored two goals and the visiting Highlanders (8-1) shut out the Knights (2-7) on Tuesday, earning the top seed to the Greater Spokane League 2A culminating event, which starts Thursday. Olivia Wicks added a pair of goals for Shadle Park. Goalkeeper Mataya Green had five saves for East Valley.
North Central 1, Othello 0: Hannah Heimbigner scored in the 15th minute and the Indians (7-2) shut out the visiting Huskies (2-7) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Bailey Bawden had three saves for North Central, while Othello goalkeeper Jewels Pruenda had eight.
Pullman 7, Rogers 0: Meghan McSweeney had two goals and an assist and the Greyhounds (4-5) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-9) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Hannah James added two goals and two assists for Pullman. Rogers goalkeeper Riley Hogan had eight saves.
Clarkston 2, West Valley 0: The Bantams (6-3) blanked the Eagles (7-2). Details were unavailable.
Northeast A
Freeman 12, Medical Lake 0: Makayla Werner scored five goals and recorded four assists and the Scotties (8-0) beat the Cardinals (1-6). Kaleigh Oyler added four goals for Freeman.
Lakeside (WA) 3, Deer Park 2: Gracie Stockert scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute to lift the Eagles (6-1) over the Stags (4-3) in a Northeast A league match on Tuesday. Lakeside’s Emma Spence tied it at 2 early in the second half.
Colville 1, Newport 0: The Indians (1-5) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-5). Details were unavailable.
Volleyball
Colfax 3, Liberty 1: Asher Cai had 13 kills and four blocks and the Bulldogs (10-1, 9-0) beat the visiting Lancers (9-2, 8-2) 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12 in the Northeast 2B championship. Abree Aune added eight aces and 22 digs for Colfax. Annika Tee led Liberty with 14 kills and four aces.
