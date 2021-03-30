Prep roundup: Makayla Cridlebaugh helps Shadle Park girls soccer secure top seed

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Shadle Park 5, East Valley 0: Makayla Cridlebaugh scored two goals and the visiting Highlanders (8-1) shut out the Knights (2-7) on Tuesday, earning the top seed to the Greater Spokane League 2A culminating event, which starts Thursday. Olivia Wicks added a pair of goals for Shadle Park. Goalkeeper Mataya Green had five saves for East Valley.

North Central 1, Othello 0: Hannah Heimbigner scored in the 15th minute and the Indians (7-2) shut out the visiting Huskies (2-7) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Bailey Bawden had three saves for North Central, while Othello goalkeeper Jewels Pruenda had eight.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: Meghan McSweeney had two goals and an assist and the Greyhounds (4-5) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-9) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Hannah James added two goals and two assists for Pullman. Rogers goalkeeper Riley Hogan had eight saves.

Clarkston 2, West Valley 0: The Bantams (6-3) blanked the Eagles (7-2). Details were unavailable.

Northeast A

Freeman 12, Medical Lake 0: Makayla Werner scored five goals and recorded four assists and the Scotties (8-0) beat the Cardinals (1-6). Kaleigh Oyler added four goals for Freeman.

Lakeside (WA) 3, Deer Park 2: Gracie Stockert scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute to lift the Eagles (6-1) over the Stags (4-3) in a Northeast A league match on Tuesday. Lakeside’s Emma Spence tied it at 2 early in the second half.

Colville 1, Newport 0: The Indians (1-5) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-5). Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Colfax 3, Liberty 1: Asher Cai had 13 kills and four blocks and the Bulldogs (10-1, 9-0) beat the visiting Lancers (9-2, 8-2) 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12 in the Northeast 2B championship. Abree Aune added eight aces and 22 digs for Colfax. Annika Tee led Liberty with 14 kills and four aces.