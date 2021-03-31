Cache Reset
Eastern Washington University Basketball
Sports >  EWU basketball

Eastern Washington fires women’s basketball coach Wendy Schuller after 20 seasons

UPDATED: Wed., March 31, 2021

EWU women's basketball coach Wendy Schuller reacts during a Nov. 2019 game against Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

Eastern Washington fired women’s basketball coach Wendy Schuller after 20 seasons, the school announced Wednesday.

After a third consecutive losing season and the recent exodus of several key players, EWU elected to make a change.

“I want to thank Coach Schuller for her years of service and leadership of the women’s basketball program,” EWU athletic director Lynn Hickey said in a news release. “Within our community, she has been a wonderful representative of Eastern Washington University and the athletic department. We wish all the best to Wendy and her family.”

Schuller posted an overall record of 277-322 and went 166-169 in Big Sky Conference play. She had one year remaining on her contract.

EWU will begin its search for a replacement immediately.

