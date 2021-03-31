Eastern Washington fires women’s basketball coach Wendy Schuller after 20 seasons
UPDATED: Wed., March 31, 2021
Eastern Washington fired women’s basketball coach Wendy Schuller after 20 seasons, the school announced Wednesday.
After a third consecutive losing season and the recent exodus of several key players, EWU elected to make a change.
“I want to thank Coach Schuller for her years of service and leadership of the women’s basketball program,” EWU athletic director Lynn Hickey said in a news release. “Within our community, she has been a wonderful representative of Eastern Washington University and the athletic department. We wish all the best to Wendy and her family.”
Schuller posted an overall record of 277-322 and went 166-169 in Big Sky Conference play. She had one year remaining on her contract.
EWU will begin its search for a replacement immediately.
