UPDATED: Sat., May 1, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 12:05 p.m.; California at Washington, 1. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound (DH), noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Columbia Basin (DH), 1 p.m.
Golf
College men and women: CC Spokane at NIC Spring Invitational at Circling Raven in Worley, Idaho.
Hockey
WHL: Everett at Spokane, 5:10 p.m.
Lacrosse
College: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 1 p.m.
Soccer
College men: NCAA Tournament in Cary, North Carolina: Washington vs. Grand Canyon, 1 p.m.
Softball
College: NWC: Whitworth at Willamette (DH), 11 a.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Columbia Basin (DH), North Idaho at Wenatchee Valley (DH), both noon.
Tennis
College men: NWC: Whitworth at Willamette, 10 a.m.
College women: NWC: Willamette at Whitworth, 9 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
