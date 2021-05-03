‘Disney Princess – the Concert’ tour lands at FICA on March 5

Disney Concerts is launching a national tour of “Disney Princess – the Concert” on Nov. 1 in Macon, Georgia, and the schedule includes a date at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on March 5.

An all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their music director and a prince celebrate all the Disney princesses in an evening of songs, animation and stories. Tickets and VIP packages for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketswest.com and disneyprincessconcert.com.

The 85-city U.S. tour stars Tony Award nominee Susan Egan (Belle from Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Meg from the animated feature film “Hercules”), two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella’ in “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”), Grammy Award nominee Courtney Reed (Jasmine in Broadway’s “Aladdin”) and Aisha Jackson (Anna in Broadway’s “Frozen”) during the first leg of the tour through December.

Beginning next February and through the tour’s conclusion on April 16, the lineup will feature Egan, Reed, Drama Desk nominee Christy Altomare (Anastasia in Broadway’s “Anastasia,” “Mamma Mia!”) and Broadway World Award winner Syndee Winters (Nala in Broadway’s “The Lion King,” “Hamilton”).

Music director Benjamin Rauhala (“Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Secret Life of Bees”) and prince Adam J. Levy (“Waitress”) will also join the featured quartets during the tour. Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire at the performance.

The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney princess songs and share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. The music will be accompanied by larger-than-life animations and visuals.

“Disney Princess – the Concert” is based on the touring production “Broadway Princess Party,” which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York in 2015.

It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party LLC as led by partners Egan, Osnes, Rauhala and Reed.

The show’s creative team also includes creative director Amy Tinkham (“Coco” at the Hollywood Bowl, Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency) and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters (New Kids on the Block, “Ghost: the Musical” on Broadway).

For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit disneyprincessconcert.com.