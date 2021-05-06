Business beat

Banking

Mountain West Bank has hired Kellie Peterson as vice president and relationship manager at its Coeur d’Alene Commercial Lending Center. Peterson has 15 years of experience in commercial banking and community bank branch management. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Montana.

Education

Gonzaga University has announced several leadership changes within the Office of the President. Raymond Reyes, who has served as associate provost and chief diversity officer for 22 of his 33 years at Gonzaga, has been appointed associate vice president for cultural initiatives. Robin M. Kelley, associate chief diversity officer, has been promoted to chief diversity officer. John Sklut, chief of staff to the president for the past five years, will serve as senior adviser to the president and liaison for external and government relations. Charlita Shelton, special consultant to the president and COVID-19 compliance officer the past year, has been appointed chief of staff to the president.