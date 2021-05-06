Menu
Thu., May 6, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Eugene at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon, 6 p.m.; UCLA at Washington State, 6:05. NWC: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth (DH), noon.
High school: GSL: Gonzaga Prep vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, University at Central Valley, Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Ferris at Mead, all 4 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
WHL: Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 5 p.m. NWC Tournament in Newberg, Oregon: Whitworth vs. Lewis & Clark, 11 a.m.
High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, University at Central Valley, Mt. Spokane at Cheney, Ferris at Mead, all 4 p.m.
Tennis
College women: NWC Tournament in McMinnville, Oregon: Whitworth vs. George Fox, 6 p.m.
Track and field
College: Washington State at Ken Shannon Invitational in Seattle, 10 a.m.
High school: GSL: Othello at Pullman, 3:45 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.