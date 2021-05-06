The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Thu., May 6, 2021

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron J. McDaniel and Faustine P. Wallum, both of Liberty Lake.

Marc J. Whipple and Samantha C. Packard, both of Spokane.

James M. Yates and Bryanna M. Wiens, both of Spokane Valley.

James M. Mason and Tyanne M. Neil, both of Airway Heights.

Lotan A. Mizrahi and Jessica K. Freeman, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Holmes, of Spokane Valley and Crystal A. Lewis, of Mead.

Daniel R. Lambert, of Cheney and Hannah M. Pierce, of Spokane.

Jarrett D. Retz and Meagan J. Helean, both of Spokane.

Victoria K. M. Aguilar and Nicole M. Davidson, both of Spokane.

Edward J. Landry and Jennifer K. Covert, both of Greenacres.

Justen L. Bock, of Spokane and Courtney N. Johnson, of Colbert.

Wayne M. Gamber and Whitney A. M. Hass, both of Spokane.

Luke J. Morasch and Alexa R. Steinmark, both of Spokane.

Daniel S. Nedinsky and Rebecca D. Smith, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Richard Hunter, et al., v. Dave Moorman, restitution of premises.

Duane H. Hille v. VIP Production Northwest Inc., et al., complaint for breach of loan agreement.

Pamela Batory v. Safeway Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McKee, Darren and Jill

Rabbitt, Alexis D. and Amanda G.

Hisaw, Beverly D. and Clark D.

Christie, Brian R. and Caroline E.

Summers, Jaclyn J. and Bret R.

Tompkins, Carolyn J. and Bert S., Jr.

Kaeding, Benjamin D., Sr. and Amy M.

Ostboe, Kevin J. and Edith L.

Auerbach, Andrew V. and Thomas, Samantha D.

Jackson, Leroy, Jr. and Kari E.

Heizer, Christopher V. and Sarina J.

Hird, Matthew J. and Rader, Amy A.

Sain, Michael J. and Jamie S.

Legal separations granted

Hernandez, Noemi J. and Canas, Hector D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Shawn J. Douglas, 41; restitution to be determined, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree robbery.

Patrick O. Connors, also known as Patrick O. Conners, 22; $400 restitution, 43 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Troy A. Rauter, 53; 99 days in jail with credit given for 99 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Andrew A. Albert, 26; 91 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Brandon C. Bricker, 37; 63 days in jail, theft.

Shawn L. Ervin, 34; 19 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Amanda N. Patterson, 35; one day in jail, two counts of third-degree driving with suspended license and two counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jason C. Taylor, 47; 45 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

