Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., May 6, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Cameron J. McDaniel and Faustine P. Wallum, both of Liberty Lake.
Marc J. Whipple and Samantha C. Packard, both of Spokane.
James M. Yates and Bryanna M. Wiens, both of Spokane Valley.
James M. Mason and Tyanne M. Neil, both of Airway Heights.
Lotan A. Mizrahi and Jessica K. Freeman, both of Spokane.
Robert J. Holmes, of Spokane Valley and Crystal A. Lewis, of Mead.
Daniel R. Lambert, of Cheney and Hannah M. Pierce, of Spokane.
Jarrett D. Retz and Meagan J. Helean, both of Spokane.
Victoria K. M. Aguilar and Nicole M. Davidson, both of Spokane.
Edward J. Landry and Jennifer K. Covert, both of Greenacres.
Justen L. Bock, of Spokane and Courtney N. Johnson, of Colbert.
Wayne M. Gamber and Whitney A. M. Hass, both of Spokane.
Luke J. Morasch and Alexa R. Steinmark, both of Spokane.
Daniel S. Nedinsky and Rebecca D. Smith, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Richard Hunter, et al., v. Dave Moorman, restitution of premises.
Duane H. Hille v. VIP Production Northwest Inc., et al., complaint for breach of loan agreement.
Pamela Batory v. Safeway Inc., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
McKee, Darren and Jill
Rabbitt, Alexis D. and Amanda G.
Hisaw, Beverly D. and Clark D.
Christie, Brian R. and Caroline E.
Summers, Jaclyn J. and Bret R.
Tompkins, Carolyn J. and Bert S., Jr.
Kaeding, Benjamin D., Sr. and Amy M.
Ostboe, Kevin J. and Edith L.
Auerbach, Andrew V. and Thomas, Samantha D.
Jackson, Leroy, Jr. and Kari E.
Heizer, Christopher V. and Sarina J.
Hird, Matthew J. and Rader, Amy A.
Sain, Michael J. and Jamie S.
Legal separations granted
Hernandez, Noemi J. and Canas, Hector D.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Shawn J. Douglas, 41; restitution to be determined, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree robbery.
Patrick O. Connors, also known as Patrick O. Conners, 22; $400 restitution, 43 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Troy A. Rauter, 53; 99 days in jail with credit given for 99 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Andrew A. Albert, 26; 91 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.
Brandon C. Bricker, 37; 63 days in jail, theft.
Shawn L. Ervin, 34; 19 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Amanda N. Patterson, 35; one day in jail, two counts of third-degree driving with suspended license and two counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
Jason C. Taylor, 47; 45 days in jail, obstructing an officer.
