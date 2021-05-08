By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William V. Montgomery and Gwynne M. Richardson, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Tristin R. Sparks and Brittany N. Pitner, both of Mead.

Hayden J. Wolrehammer and Isabel K. Ingram, both of Spokane Valley.

Taylor J. Tucker and Kelsey H. Gillespie, both of Missoula.

Avery J. George and Nicole B. Dutton, both of Post Falls.

Travis G. Iversen and Mary F. Ellis, both of Spokane.

Ernesto Mendoza Perez and Jeslia J. Marrero Tejeda, both of Spokane Valley.

William B. Graham and Kierstyn N. Russell, both of Spokane.

Steven R. Frazee, of Portland, and Gregory D. Schuon, of Spokane.

Bryce A. Cudmore and Crystal G. Campbell, both of Spokane.

Lyle H. Marsh and Celeste R. Peachey, both of Lind.

Joshua P. Flett and Leah L. Wynecoop, both of Ford, Washington.

Andrew S. Reitz and Hunter L. Smith, both of Cheney.

Lo M. Saetern and Brianna R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Bani M. Guidi and Baivi Mahougbe, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Dorothy Smith, et al., money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Michael R. Gibbs, et al., money claimed owed.

Lilac City Properties LLC v. Michael Middleton, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Jeff Jordan, restitution of premises.

TQ Note Associates LLC v. Elizabeth Bianco, et al., money claimed owed.

Inland Restoration Inc. v. Jarel Pittman, et al., complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Mildred Kropp v. Red Lion Hotels Corporation and Red Lion Hotels Management, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Alaksin, Torrianne J. and Michael

Burton, Brenda S. and William F.

Barry, Boyd E. and Renee A.

Dashiell, Tanya D. and Fell, Sean E.

Zeppa, Janice L. and Lanz E.

Legal separations granted

Gullikson, Tammy L. and Jeffrey L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ammon J. Garrison, 43; $5,843.37 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Cole J. Rhoades, 37; restitution to be determined, 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, attempt to elude a police vehicle, criminal mischief, and two counts of first-degree malicious mischief.

Brenton F. Casey, 33; $476.14 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit residential burglary.

Shane A. Webster, 53; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Amy M. Sampey, also known as Amy M. Auxier, 40; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree assault.

Zachary D. Christenson, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Couger L. Devereaux, 44, 21 days in jail, second-degree driving with suspended license.

Monte Fabiani, 40; 46 days in jail, reckless driving.

Kimberly H. Garcia, 33; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Gage N. Beck, 22; two days in jail, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Avery N. Hoisington, 19; four days in jail with credit given for four days served and two days converted to community service, 12 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Darin J. Winters, 59; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation and obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Warren N. Steiner, 56; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Isaac B. Terry, 26; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.