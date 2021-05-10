The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Mon., May 10, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro, Oregon, 7:05 p.m., College: Nonconference: Portland at Washington State, 1:05 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NWAC: North Idaho vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: North Idaho vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

College men and women: CC Spokane at East Region Invitational in Moses Lake, 10 a.m.

Softball

College: NWAC: North Idaho at Walla Walla (DH), 2 p.m.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho (DH), 5 p.m.

