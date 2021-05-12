From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Frank R. Ide, of Spokane, and Sharon E. M. Doke, of Middleton, Idaho.

Zachary M. G. Mason and Kayla S. Reilly, both of Greenacres.

Jeffrey A. Sorce and Kristy B. Classen, both of Spokane.

Leeland E. Burleson and Taylor G. Cobb, both of Spokane.

Jesse W. Clark and Michaela D. Freeland, both of Spokane.

Sean M. George and Rachael A. Schneider, both of Rathdrum.

Tanner L. Nelson and Candra L. Siekerman, both of Spokane.

Scott I. Hunt and Erika Matteson, both of Spokane.

Erin D. Larson and Terah J. McDonald, both of Liberty Lake.

Ryan D. Demand and Tiffany R. Green, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Kabjor N. Lantir, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cook, Chona and Ronald

Griffin, Nicole I. and Jason R.

Joachim, Stormi K. and Adam C.

Fay, Casey L. and Kristian

Payne, Stephanie A. and Chad O.

McDonald, Kaila K. and Brett A.

Meyer, Shelby A. and Tate J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Xyrus W. Tate, 23; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

James Thomas III, 34; $15 fine, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order-foreign.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jessy P. Link, Spokane; debts of $49,338.

Deidra A. Heiner, Spokane; debts of $56,697.

Robert R. Richardson, Moses Lake; debts of $40,652.

Tiberio, Jr. and Margarita L. Saldivar, Othello, Wash.; debts of $186,276.

Isabella M. Chavez, Othello; debts of $38,748.

Sean L. Daniels and Misty D. Longest, Spokane; debts of $41,397.

Gabrielle M. Finley, Colville; debts of $12,763.

Andrea Carrillo, Moses Lake; debts of $154,865.

Lauren Montiel, Spokane; debts of $94,561.

Nicole Snyder, Spokane; debts of $63,716.

Dwayne D. Perkins, Spokane; debts of $251,402.

Aaron S. and Kristen M. Dysart, Spokane Valley; debts of $53,876.

Kimberlee A. Dalton, Spokane; debts of $131,752.

Shawn T. Kinsbury, Spokane; debts of $38,126.

Daniel R. Epley, Spokane Valley; debts of $36,819.

Linda R. Schafer, Spokane; debts of $17,210.

Mario Valerio, Soap Lake, Washington; debts of $74,840.

Wage-earner petitions

Martha C. Juarez, Moses Lake; debts of $50,364.

Aaron R. and Jennifer L. Aragon, Ephrata; debts of $262,131.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Hafez N. Adam, 36; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Brendan I. Calvert, 27; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Peter J. Wasson, 25; 30 days in jail, hit/run unattended vehicle.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Brandon C. Fenn, 31; $1,245.50 fine, 34 days in jail with four days converted to electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Zon W. Cook, 21; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Christopher R. Dwyer, 27; $750 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Mike A. Gustafson, 39; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Justin M. Anest, 58; $750 fine, 30 days in jail converted to electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Michael A. Ross, 34; 180 days in jail with credit given for 129 days served, no contact/protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Anthony K. S. Deglasco, 21; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Bobbi J. Doll, 54; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, fourth-degree assault.