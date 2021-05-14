Gonzaga makes preliminary list as 2021 NCAA baseball tournament host
UPDATED: Fri., May 14, 2021
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced Gonzaga as one of 20 predetermined preliminary-round sites for this year’s NCAA baseball tournament. Of the 20 sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional round games; eight of those 16 regional sites will host super regionals.
The 16 final predetermined sites will be revealed at 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 30.
The designation of predetermined sites will have no bearing on teams selected to participate or for seeding in the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship. The championship field will consist of 30 conference automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large qualifies.
The official bracket and pairings for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship will be released at 9 a.m. PT Monday, May 31, on ESPN2.
Gonzaga (27-13, 14-4 in the West Coast Conference) remains in the hunt for the postseason. After a two-week pause due to COVID-19 protocols, the No. 22-ranked Bulldogs return to the field on Friday to face Portland. Gonzaga has won six straight games.
