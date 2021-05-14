Spokane COVID-19 case counts stay steady

Despite case counts declining elsewhere in the state, case counts in Spokane County still appear to be plateaued.

The number of hospitalizations in the county has decreased this week.

All county residents 12 years old and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available to book online on the state’s vaccine locator tool.

Additionally, free transportation to and from your vaccine appointment is available. For more information call, (833) VAX-HELP.

As of May 12, 37% of the total Spokane County population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 30% of the total population is considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 131 new cases on Friday and no additional deaths.

There are 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 30 new cases on Friday and no additional deaths.

There are 23 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

