Spokane County COVID-19 numbers staying flat

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Spokane County.

County case counts have held relatively steady in recent weeks. Most parts of the Evergreen State are seeing infections decrease.

Spokane County now had 43,767 COVID-19 cases and 627 deaths.

There are 73 people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.

Among eligible Spokane County residents, 47% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 38% have been fully vaccinated.

